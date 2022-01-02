Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

