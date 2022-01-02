Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

