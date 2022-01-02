Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.