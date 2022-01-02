Critical Contrast: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Solar and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 13 7 0 2.23 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $108.55, indicating a potential upside of 24.54%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Canaan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.42 $398.36 million $4.23 20.61 Canaan $68.61 million 11.87 -$32.96 million $0.56 9.20

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31% Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41%

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Canaan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

