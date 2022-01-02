Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 67.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

