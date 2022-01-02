Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 65,996 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $40,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.