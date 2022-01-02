Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $471.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

