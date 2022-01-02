Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 58,538 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 884.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $8,167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $122.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.