Welch Group LLC Buys New Shares in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

GTBP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

