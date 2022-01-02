Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

