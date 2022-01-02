BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises about 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.2717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $15.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.19%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

