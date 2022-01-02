TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.