Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,781 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.78 and its 200 day moving average is $496.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

