Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Park National by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 31.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park National by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $137.31 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

