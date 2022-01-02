Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,801.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

