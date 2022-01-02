PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of EMNT opened at $100.18 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

