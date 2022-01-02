AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 5,792 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94.

