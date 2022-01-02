Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

