Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.27. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

