Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.