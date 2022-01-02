Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

