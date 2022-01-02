Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

HMC opened at $28.45 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

