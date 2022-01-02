Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after acquiring an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

