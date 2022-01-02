Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Position Reduced by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,433 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

