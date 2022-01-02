Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Super Micro Computer worth $51,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.95 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

