Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 65,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

