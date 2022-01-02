Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

AUTL stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.