Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 55,741 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.