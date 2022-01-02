The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RealReal worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $408,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 95.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 230.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

