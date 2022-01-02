argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 45.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.83.

ARGX opened at $350.19 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

