British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.41 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

