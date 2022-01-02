Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

