Calton & Associates Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $517.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.24 and its 200-day moving average is $499.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

