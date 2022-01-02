Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT at $435.00

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from 430.00 to 435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.