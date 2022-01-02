Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.