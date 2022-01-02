Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price at $68.90

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

