Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $764.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011021 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

