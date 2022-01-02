Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,708.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $525,179.75 and approximately $95,708.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.89 or 0.07921907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00316915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00945348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00526605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.