PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,968 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $55,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 17.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $400,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $300.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.