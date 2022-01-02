PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 42,340 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $88,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

