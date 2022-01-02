Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,915 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.14 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

