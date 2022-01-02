Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

