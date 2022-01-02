Capital Analysts LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.63 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

