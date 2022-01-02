Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

