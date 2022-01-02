Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.