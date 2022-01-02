The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

