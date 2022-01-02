Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,760,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

