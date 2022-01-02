LSV Asset Management Has $4.37 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 118,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

