Physicians Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

