Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.